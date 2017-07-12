'Ventilator error' killed woman at Oxford hospice

Image caption Emily Bushaway was unable to breathe properly after a vital part of her ventilator was discarded, an inquest heard

A 21-year-old woman with a rare disease died after staff at an Oxford hospice failed to replace part of her breathing tube, an inquest has heard.

Emily Bushaway "turned blue" after part of her ventilator, known as a whisper valve, was seemingly discarded at Helen & Douglas House.

Her father Mark Greener said he spotted it was missing when he arrived to take her home.

Giving evidence, nurse Katy Phillips said she had not discarded anything.

She told Oxford Coroner's Court she noticed "something was wrong and Emily's breathing was different".

She added: "I didn't change the whisper valve because I didn't know how it came apart."

'They were woeful'

Ms Bushaway, who was from Letchworth, was having several days of respite care in May 2016.

She was diagnosed at six years old with the neuro-degenerative condition Niemann-Pick disease type C.

It affects about 700 people in the world, including her younger sister Sarah.

Image caption Mark Greener said staff at the hospice were 'standing there doing nothing'

Mr Greener told the inquest her ventilator was attached directly to a plastic breathing tube connected to her windpipe.

Its whisper valve needed washing and changing daily, and allowed Ms Bushaway's body to get rid of carbon dioxide.

Mr Greener explained the ventilator was hooked up to a screen which displayed a "no-flow" alarm, and sounded "when things have been done incorrectly".

The court heard that on 14 May its message log showed the alarm had been triggered three times in 13 minutes.

Shortly after, Mr Greener arrived to find his daughter in her wheelchair looking "awful" with blue fingernails and lips.

'Doing nothing'

He told the inquest: "They were woeful. I may as well have been the ambulance.

"I walked in there and they were standing there doing nothing."

A post-mortem examination found Ms Bushaway died of "severe respiratory compromise due to a failure of the ventilator function".

The inquest continues.