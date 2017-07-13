Man jailed for sexually assaulting girls

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Erickson Jacob was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday 11 July

A man who sexually assaulted three girls under age 13 between 2011 and 2012 has been jailed for eight years.

Erickson Jacob, 44, of Henley-on-Thames was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jacob was acquitted of one count of sexually assaulting a child under 13 by the jury at Oxford Crown Court.

Det Con Sophie Holliss said the victims showed "bravery" in the case.

The 44-year-old was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register.