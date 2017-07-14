Oxford

Henley Regatta rape: Three men arrested

  • 14 July 2017
Three men have been arrested after a woman was raped leaving the Henley Regatta.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked in a street after leaving the event's Chinawhite enclosure early on Sunday 2 July with men she met there.

The attack happened as she walked to a car and was then raped in front of it.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, from Bedford and a 26-year-old man from Loughborough were arrested and released while inquiries continue.

Police said after the woman left the rowing event, she walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of Henley-on-Thames where she was attacked.

A member of the public found her near the Three Horseshoes pub shortly after.

