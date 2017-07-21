Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk
-
Mark Allison
A view looking down at the boatyard from Abingdon Bridge.
-
Cliff Kinch
A mute swan at Sourlands Pool, Farnborough Hall, near Banbury
-
Anthony Morris
A sunny day at Wittenham Clumps.
-
Anthony Morris
A butterfly landing on thistle, also snapped at the Wittenham Clumps.
-
Leigh Guyatt
The evening sky at the Howe in Wheatley.
-
Becca Collacott
Under a bridge in Godstow.
-
Tim Turan
Late evening sun turning the wheat gold in Eynsham.