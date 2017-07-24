Cottage left 'unstable' after thatched roof fire

Image copyright OFRS Image caption The fire left the thatched cottage in an unstable condition and parts of the walls have collapsed

Parts of a cottage in Oxfordshire have collapsed after its thatched roof caught fire.

The blaze at Hines Cottage in East Hendred near Wantage started about 09:00 BST on Sunday. Nobody was hurt.

The main part of the house was destroyed and left unstable after some walls had collapsed, fire crews said.

About 60 firefighters from Oxfordshire and Berkshire were sent to the village but were unable to stop the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Incident commander, group manager Paul Bremble, said crews had worked hard to reduce the damage, with firefighters moving some of the owner's belongings to safety in a garage.