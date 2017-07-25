Oxford City Council warns homeless people over bags

Image caption Oxford City Council said abandoned bags could block fire exits and posed a hazard to pedestrians

Homeless people who store possessions in doorways in Oxford have been warned they face fines or prosecution.

Notices have been attached to piles of bags in Oxford city centre which belong to homeless people.

Green Party councillor David Thomas said it was an "outrageous" bid to "intimidate" rough sleepers.

Oxford City Council said the abandoned bags posed a hazard by blocking fire exits and lockers were available to those who sought help.

Neo, a man sleeping rough in Oxford, said he had possessions confiscated by the council: "Most of the stuff which was taken was stuff that the public donated... it's a shame."

He said he was subsequently carrying his possessions around in a trolley.

The local authority said homeless people who engage with aid services could access lockers to store their belongings.

However, Ashley, another homeless man from Oxford, said they were not big enough.

"What Oxford needs is a just a space for stuff to be stored" he said.