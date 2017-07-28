Missing sheep found dead on Oxfordshire farm

Image copyright Robin Webster Image caption Police are looking for witnesses to suspicious activity around the old airfield at Barford St John

The carcasses of 11 sheep have been found on a farm in Oxfordshire.

The animals were discovered between 30 June and 24 July by the landowner whose sheep had gone missing in Barford St John, near Banbury.

PC Suzanne Goodman, from Thames Valley Police, described the discoveries as "very distressing" for the farmer.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious around the airfield at Barford St John, day or night, during this period," she said.

Police have also appealed for anyone who had been offered cheap lamb to come forward.

PC Goodman said: "I would advise anyone to report this to the police and not buy or eat such meat as there could be a health risk."