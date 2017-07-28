Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 28 July 2017
  • From the section Oxford

  "A gargoyle from the viewing gallery of St Mary's Church with the Radcliffe Camera just in the background." Cliff Kinch

    "A gargoyle from the viewing gallery of St Mary's Church with the Radcliffe Camera just in the background."

  Chicory flower Esther Johnson

    "I've spotted this delicate flower along the towpaths all around Oxford, and finally looked it up... it's a chicory flower."

  Annual swan upping Christine Crook

    "Annual swan upping today in Abingdon."

  "Turned up early for band rehearsal at Lake Street Community Centre and just caught the sun on the lake". Tim Turan

    "Turned up early for band rehearsal at Lake Street Community Centre and just caught the sun on the lake".

  Oxford's first distillery opens Toad

    Oxford's first distillery opens at South Park.

  Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire Anthony P Morris

    Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire. "What a fantastic place this is".

  Night safari with the Earth Trust at Thrupp Lakes Toby West

    "Night safari with the Earth Trust at Thrupp Lakes".

  Magnolia Tree in Oxford's botanic gardens Jane Yates

    Magnolia Tree in Oxford's botanic gardens.

  Lambs on Boars Hill Michael Hooper

    Lambs on Boars Hill.

  Poppy field in Marcham Andy Mulvaney

    Poppy field in Marcham.

