Man pleads not guilty to raping woman near Oxford nightclub

Image copyright Google Image caption The rape is alleged to have happened in an alleyway close to Atik nightclub in Oxford

A man has denied raping a woman after she left a nightclub in Oxford.

Suranga Wijethunga, 32, of Speedwell Street, Oxford, is charged with rape and causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He denied both charges at Oxford Crown Court. He was released on bail and is due to stand trial on 12 February.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in an alleyway near Atik on Park End Street at about 02:00 BST on 17 June, police said.