John Radcliffe Hospital: 'Unsafe cladding' to close unit

Image copyright Oxford University Hospitals Trust Image caption The unit is one of four buildings that needed "closer examination" for fire safety concerns

A hospital building will close for up to 12 months due to fire safety problems in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford plans to move to 52 inpatient beds from its trauma unit following a review of their cladded buildings.

The NHS trust overseeing the site said a "combination of fire safety factors with this building" make it currently unsuitable for inpatients.

They plan to move patients by 4 August.

The results come from a Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust report, commissioned after external cladding was thought to have contributed to the spread of the fire which led to the deaths of 80 people at Grenfell Tower.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police investigating the Grenfell Tower disaster have said its cladding had subsequently failed safety tests

The trust identified four buildings that needed "closer examination" for fire safety concerns, however, the trauma unit was the only one to accommodate inpatients.

Replacing the block's cladding was one of the recommendations made to ensure the building can be reoccupied, they claim.

It is thought the works may take up to a year to carry out.

Dr Bruno Holthof, OUH Chief Executive said the Trust had been "reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London".

He added the hospital would "implement any changes necessary" to ensure patients are safe.