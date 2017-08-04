Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk
-
Cliff Kinch
This red-tailed bumble-bee on a thistle was snapped near Banbury
-
Anthony Morris
St Michael's Church in Stanton Harcourt in the sunshine
-
Becca Collacott
The Rollright Stones in Chipping Norton
-
Paul Carrera
Summer fun and music at Charlbury Riverside Festival
-
Anthony Morris
A sunny and warm day in Stanton Harcourt
-
STFC
The UK's largest space test chamber is installed at Harwell in Oxfordshire
-
Anthony Morris
The picturesque ruins of Minster Lovell Hall beside the River Windrush
-
Paul Carrera
A banded damsel-fly catching some sun at Sutton Courtney Pools