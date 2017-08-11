Man critical after 'huge' head-on crash in Oxfordshire
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a head-on road collision in Oxfordshire.
Police said the 45-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened on a bend of the A4095 near Radcot at 13:40 BST on Thursday.
It involved a Toyota MR2, whose driver was cut free by firefighters and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and a Ford van.
The male van driver sustained minor injuries and did not go to hospital.
Station Manager Graham Turner said two off-duty firefighters were passing the scene and helped provide medical assistance to the driver.
He said: "This was a very serious incident. There had been a huge impact between the two vehicles.
"The crews were under pressure to release the driver from one of the cars as a priority in order to get him the full medical treatment he needed.
"Fire crews worked extremely hard and managed to release him as quickly as possible."