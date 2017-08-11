Man critical after 'huge' head-on crash in Oxfordshire

Image copyright OFRS Image caption The crash happened on a sharp bend near Radcot

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a head-on road collision in Oxfordshire.

Police said the 45-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened on a bend of the A4095 near Radcot at 13:40 BST on Thursday.

It involved a Toyota MR2, whose driver was cut free by firefighters and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and a Ford van.

The male van driver sustained minor injuries and did not go to hospital.

Image copyright OFRS Image caption The 45-year-old Toyota driver was cut free by firefighters

Station Manager Graham Turner said two off-duty firefighters were passing the scene and helped provide medical assistance to the driver.

He said: "This was a very serious incident. There had been a huge impact between the two vehicles.

"The crews were under pressure to release the driver from one of the cars as a priority in order to get him the full medical treatment he needed.

"Fire crews worked extremely hard and managed to release him as quickly as possible."