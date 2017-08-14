Abbey Meadow Outdoor Pool £1.3m revamp to start

Image copyright Better Image caption The small pool is being combined with the larger pool

A £1.3m project to refurbish an outdoor swimming pool, which was at risk of closure, will start this month.

The two pools at Abbey Meadow in Abingdon are being combined to create a larger one, with a "beach-style" area.

It is designed to make it easier for children and disabled people to use, and the changing rooms are also being improved.

The pool has closed for the work and will open in time for summer 2018, Vale of White Horse District Council said.

Abbey Meadow, which was at risk of closure in 2015, also faced threats in 1980 and 2005 - when 6,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be saved.

Image copyright Roland Sparling Image caption The pool is on the banks of the River Thames

Councillor Charlotte Dickson said it has "seen better days" and the refurbishment will ensure it can remain in operation for future generation

"It is a very good thing indeed", said Peter Harbour, a member of Friends of Abbey Meadow Outdoor Pool.

"We made the recommendation that they knocked together the pools and put in the beach area... We hope it will be successful."