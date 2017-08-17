Ex-Baptist minister Robert Dando charged with abusing boys

A former Baptist minister has been charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse relating to nine victims over 23 years.

Robert John Dando, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared at Banbury Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He faces charges including rape and sexual assault of boys in the south of England and Wales from 1986 and 2009.

Mr Dando was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court at a date yet to be confirmed.

He has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault of a boy, two counts of assault of a boy by touching, one count of assault of a male by penetration, two counts of rape of a boy, and two counts of sexual assault of a male.

Mr Dando was a senior minister at Worcester Park Baptist Church, Surrey, and Orchard Baptist Church in Bicester.