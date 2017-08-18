Oxford medical student dies in Nepal landslide

Image copyright Polly Lamming Image caption Lottie Fullerton was trekking in Nepal when she died

Tributes have been paid to a medical student who died following a landside in Nepal.

Lottie Fullerton was trekking on 10 August when she was hit by falling rocks and suffered a fatal head injury.

The 22-year-old, who was about to enter her fourth year at Jesus College, Oxford, has been described as "the best of people" by a friend.

About 500 people have died in floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in Nepal, Bangladesh and India.

Miss Fullerton was reportedly descending towards Tatopani in Nepal's Mustang region when the accident happened.

Her family said her brother travelled with her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

'A friend to everyone'

Miss Fullerton went to Canford School in Canford Magna, Dorset. A service will be organised at Jesus College chapel in her memory.

In a statement the college said: "Lottie was a very popular member of the college and will be much missed by all at Jesus.

"A fellow student described her as 'a friend to everyone at college'. Her tutors say she was an outstanding student, an excellent contributor, and a pleasure to teach.

"As well as being a hardworking and enthusiastic student, she played real tennis, went on the college ski trips and took part in the charity town and gown run.

"Our condolences are with her family, friends and all who knew her."

Her friend Polly Lamming wrote an obituary to be published by the Cherwell student newspaper and said there was "no one in Jesus who does not love and respect her".

She added: "Charlotte Fullerton was the best of people, and will always, always, be remembered as such."