Six cars burnt in suspected Oxford arson attacks

Six cars parked in residential streets in Oxford have been destroyed in a series of suspected arson attacks.

The fires happened between 02:45 and 05:20 BST in St Margaret's Road, Staverton Road, Southmoor Road, Charlbury Road, Oakthorpe Place and Beechcroft Road.

No-one was injured.

Thames Valley Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is in police custody.

Charlotte Stacey, who lives on Southmoor Road, described being woken in the early hours and seeing a car parked outside in "a ball of flames".

"The flames were reaching to the top of the houses, which are three or four storeys high," she said.

"It was extremely shocking."