Oxford car fires: Man charged with 10 counts of arson

A man has been charged with 10 counts of arson with intent to endanger life after parked cars were set on fire in residential streets.

The vehicles were destroyed on six roads in the Summertown area of Oxford between 02:45 and 05:20 BST on Sunday.

Nathaniel Padar, 26, of Churchill Place in Oxford, has been charged in connection with the fires.

He is currently in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.