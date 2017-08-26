Chemicals leak into River Windrush from Witney factory

Image copyright Google Image caption Five fire engines helped contain a leak from a factory on Station Lane Industrial Estate

People have been warned to stay out of the River Windrush after a chemical leak.

Firefighters were called to Avenue One in Witney at about 00:30 BST after chemicals were seen in a stream.

The leak was coming from a factory on the road and has been contained, fire crews said.

The Environment Agency said the River Windrush may be discoloured as a result and said people should not enter it.

It will be tested over the next few days to ensure the pollution has been stopped, a spokesperson added.

Thames Water said it had stopped taking water from the River Windrush into nearby Farmoor Reservoir as a precaution.