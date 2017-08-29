Plan for 885-room student hall in Oxford submitted

Image copyright Broadway Malyan Image caption The blocks would be built on land once occupied by Cowley Barracks off James Wolfe Road

Plans for a 885-room hall of residence for Oxford Brookes students have been submitted.

The blocks would be built on land once occupied by Cowley Barracks off James Wolfe Road next to Paul Kent Hall, another university residence.

They would range from three to five stories high, according to documents submitted to Oxford City Council.

The site would be operated by Unite Students and the application is supported by Oxford Brookes.

In a letter submitted with the plans, director of estates and facilities management at Oxford Brookes, Sue Holmes, said the university wanted to increase its accommodation by 1,500.

She said it was needed to meet a predicted "deficit in student bed places" and the proposal was "central" to those plans.