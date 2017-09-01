Five things in Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Guy Fawkes's lantern and the 'worst death'

In a BBC series looking at the "wonders" of Oxford's museums, we learned more about the Santa letter Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkien wrote to his children, and the iconic Oxford dodo.

We also looked at the lantern Guy Fawkes was using in the cellars underneath Parliament. The Ashmolean's keeper of antiquities, Paul Roberts, told us more...

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Guy Fawkes: The gunpowder plotter's lantern

Another wonder was the blackboard Albert Einstein left in Oxford in the 1930s...

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Einstein left the blackboard in Oxford in the 1930s

2) BMW unveils electric Mini car design

German carmaker BMW has unveiled the basic design for the full-production electric version of the next Mini car.

Image copyright BMW Image caption More than 60% of the Minis made each year are built in Oxford

In July, the carmaker confirmed it would go into production at its Cowley plant in Oxford in 2019.

About 360,000 Minis are made each year, with more than 60% of them built at Oxford.

3) Campaign to keep music venue from closing

Image caption Members of Foals and Glass Animals have described the potential loss of The Cellar as 'terrible'

Musicians and politicians alike are opposing plans to redevelop the site around The Cellar in Oxford's city centre.

The landlord of The Cellar, St Michael's and All Saints' Charities, said doing so could increase the amount it donates to good causes.

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley said it "would be like beating the small heart of the Oxford music scene to a pulp with a pre-made sandwich" while Labour councillor Dan Iley-Williamson called it a "vital part of the cultural fabric of the whole city".

4) 'Have you lost your sword?'

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The sword was handed into St Adates police station in Oxford on Sunday

A ceremonial sword was discovered this week in a street in Oxford.

Anyone wishing to claim the sword will have to prove their worth by pulling it from a stone.

Though Thames Valley Police says it just wants proof of ownership brought to the front counter of St Aldates police station.

5) Henley's wallabies: Where do they come from?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Lawrence filmed a wallaby near the village of Stonor in July

And to finish, the tale of one intrepid reporter who went in search of wallabies in Henley-on-Thames.

One recently made headlines after it was photographed by a stunned binman.

But it seems for those living in the area the sight of the marsupials hopping over fences and across roads has become almost mundane.