Two killed in Chipping Norton motorcycle crash
- 3 September 2017
- From the section Oxford
A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have died in a crash in Chipping Norton.
Thames Valley Police said the men overtook vehicles in New Street in the Oxfordshire town before being thrown off shortly after 15:30 on Saturday.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have made an appeal to trace people who either saw the crash or witnessed the Suzuki GS 500 being ridden on the A44 from Salford immediately beforehand.