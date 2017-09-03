Two killed in Chipping Norton motorcycle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the motorcycle overtook several vehicles in New Street before leaving the road

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have died in a crash in Chipping Norton.

Thames Valley Police said the men overtook vehicles in New Street in the Oxfordshire town before being thrown off shortly after 15:30 on Saturday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made an appeal to trace people who either saw the crash or witnessed the Suzuki GS 500 being ridden on the A44 from Salford immediately beforehand.