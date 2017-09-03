Motorcyclist dies after convoy crash near Bicester

Image copyright Google Image caption The rider crashed near the service entrance to Bicester Golf Club

A man has died after crashing his motorcycle while riding in a convoy.

The small group of motorcycles was travelling along the A4095 near Bicester Golf Club, Oxfordshire, when the rider crashed shortly after 09:00 BST, police said.

Air ambulance staff treated the 46-year-old man at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital shortly after arrival.

Police said they believed no other vehicle was involved in the crash.