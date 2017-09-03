Oxford

Motorcyclist dies after convoy crash near Bicester

  • 3 September 2017
  • From the section Oxford
A4095 near Bicester Golf Club Image copyright Google
Image caption The rider crashed near the service entrance to Bicester Golf Club

A man has died after crashing his motorcycle while riding in a convoy.

The small group of motorcycles was travelling along the A4095 near Bicester Golf Club, Oxfordshire, when the rider crashed shortly after 09:00 BST, police said.

Air ambulance staff treated the 46-year-old man at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital shortly after arrival.

Police said they believed no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites