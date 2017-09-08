'Secret life' of Oxford University on show in exhibition

Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos Image caption Christ Church hall assistant Chris Clements pictured alongside tourists in the main dining hall

Photographs revealing the "secret life" of Oxford University have gone on display.

The 69 images taken over three years by British photographer Martin Parr are on show at Oxford's Weston Library.

From 2014 to 2016 Parr was given access to balls, sporting events, student rituals, cutting-edge research and age-old traditions.

Pictures from the exhibition, called Martin Parr: Oxford, will also be published in a book.

The 65-year-old photographer is famous for his documentary and photojournalism work and has published more than 80 books.

He is also the president of the renowned picture agency Magnum Photos.

Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos Image caption Parr captured students "trashing" to celebrate the end of their exams

Last year Parr was commissioned by the BBC to create a new set of idents to appear just before TV shows.

He worked on his latest project in collaboration with the Bodleian Libraries and Oxford University Press.

He said: "I have long been fascinated by Oxbridge and when this opportunity arose to shoot a long-term project, looking behind the scenes at the secret life of Oxford University, I jumped at the challenge."

Highlights from the three-year project include Oxford University's tortoise keepers and their tortoises, student celebrations and behind-the-scenes images of tutorials and lectures.

Richard Ovenden, Bodley's librarian, said: "This is a rare opportunity to see work of a brilliant photographer who normally only exhibits at larger international galleries."