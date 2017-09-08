Doctor charged over hospital sex assaults

Image copyright PA

A doctor has been charged with two sexual assaults in hospitals in Oxford and Cambridge.

Anandagopal Srinivasan, aged 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, is charged over an alleged sex assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, on 6 October 2016.

A second assault is alleged to have taken place at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on 24 October 2014.

He has been bailed to appear at Oxford magistrates' court on 10 October.