Doctor charged over hospital sex assaults
- 8 September 2017
- From the section Oxford
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A doctor has been charged with two sexual assaults in hospitals in Oxford and Cambridge.
Anandagopal Srinivasan, aged 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, is charged over an alleged sex assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, on 6 October 2016.
A second assault is alleged to have taken place at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on 24 October 2014.
He has been bailed to appear at Oxford magistrates' court on 10 October.