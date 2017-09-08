Oxfordshire crash leaves driver dead and passenger critical

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A415 near Ducklington

A man in his 70s has died and a woman in her 60s is in a critical condition after a three-vehicle crash in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the accident happened on the A415 near Ducklington on Thursday at about 10:20 BST.

It involved a white Ford Transit, red Peugeot 107 and silver Mercedes Vito.

The Transit driver, a 37-year-old Oxford man, was arrested on "suspicion of causing death without due care while unfit through drink or drugs".

Police said the van was travelling north on the A415 when it crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit the Peugeot 107.

The Mercedes Vito was travelling behind the Peugeot and was also hit by the Transit, a spokesman added.

The driver of the Peugeot died at the scene and the passenger was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The arrested man has been released under investigation.