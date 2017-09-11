Image copyright Google Image caption The man was in a Ford Fiesta involved in a crash near Ashbury yesterday

A man has died in a crash involving two cars in Oxfordshire.

He was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction on the B4507 near Ashbury.

The man who died was from Swindon and in his 20s, Thames Valley Police said.

The driver of the hatchback and two passengers in the Range Rover were treated in hospital for their injuries following the crash, which happened at 20:25 BST on Sunday.