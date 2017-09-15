Image copyright Ibrahim Keivo Image caption Ibrahim Keivo was granted asylum in Germany two years ago

A renowned Syrian folk musician has been refused a five-day visa which would allow him to play at a festival, its organisers have said.

Ibrahim Keivo is due to play at the Oxford Chamber Music Festival, but said the Home Office rejected his request because he lacks "a special skill".

The Home Office said such visas are only granted if sponsors can show no-one in the UK could fill the role.

Writer Philip Pullman has called the decision "a disgrace".

A petition calling on the government to change its stance has received 1,729 signatures.

Mr Keivo is a refugee who was granted asylum in Germany two years ago.

He plays Syrian folk songs on a stringed instrument called an oud, and was due to participate in an educational programme for young people.

'Simply cruel'

He said he was "devastated" by the rejection and added: "It's the first time that I wasn't granted a visa and I've been touring throughout Europe since 2002.

"I have no intentions to stay in Britain. All I want is to present my music in this beautiful country."

Festival artistic director Priya Mitchell said the Home Office's reason for not granting a visa was "feeble".

She said: "Being forced to leave his home and losing everything was hard enough. To be refused the opportunity to share his art with us all is simply cruel.

"I have never had to cancel an invitation on the grounds that a musician is not welcome in the UK."

A Home Office spokesman said: "When individuals are applying for Tier 5 temporary worker visas, their sponsors must demonstrate that the role could not have been filled by someone already resident in the UK.

"Where no evidence is provided - such as written support from an appropriate industry body - the application will be refused."