Four people rescued from Botley house fire
- 24 September 2017
- From the section Oxford
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people were rescued from a house fire after becoming trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
It happened at a home on Seacourt Road, Botley, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The four trapped adults called the emergency services after the smoke alarms sounded. They were led to safety by fire crews.
The blaze was caused by a pan left unattended on a stove.