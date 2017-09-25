Image copyright Oxfordshire Hospital School Image caption Head teacher Angela Ransby was described as having "courageously" transformed the school

A school for children with medical or mental health conditions has been rated "outstanding" nine months after it was put into special measures.

Education watchdog Ofsted said after an inspection of Oxfordshire Hospital School in October its arrangements to keep pupils safe were "not effective".

But following a visit in July it said all weaknesses had been "eradicated".

Head teacher Angela Ransby, who started in September 2016, said the school felt "liberated" by the judgement.

'Better organisation'

The Oxfordshire County Council-maintained school is based at a number of sites around the county and serves about 50 pupils aged from four to 19.

In its latest report, Ofsted said: "The head teacher, together with leaders and staff, has courageously and thoughtfully transformed the school.

"The serious shortfalls identified at the previous inspection have been completely eradicated and safeguarding arrangements are now exemplary."

Ms Ransby added: "In truth, we are a better organisation now than we were nine months ago.

"And that comes down to every member of the team pulling out all the stops to create a more cohesive, joined-up organisation."

The watchdog said in its earlier report, which gave the school an "inadequate" rating, that "up until very recently, each sector of the school has worked in isolation".

It added: "Although, on the surface, this silo approach worked well, it was deeply flawed.

"It led to deficits in the overall leadership and management of the school. In particular, monitoring and evaluation have not been adequate."