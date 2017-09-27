Image copyright Bill Nicholls Image caption Patients at the John Radcliffe will be assessed before going into A&E, or redirected elsewhere

A hospital is planning to set up a portable building outside its under pressure emergency department to speed up patient admissions.

The new facility at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital will act similarly to a GP surgery and house up to two doctors and two nurses.

Patients will be assessed before going into A&E, or redirected elsewhere.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust believes it is needed to "ease the flow of patients".

According to planning documents submitted by architects GBS, the facility will "allow precious time and resources to be focused on the people that need it most".

It says it is "vital" the department is able to cope, especially with the approach of winter.

Image copyright GBS Image caption The new facility will have a waiting area, reception, and three clinic rooms

In January the John Radcliffe Hospital cancelled all non-urgent operations because of the pressure on its emergency department.

The hospital was at Escalation Level 3, meaning "major pressures compromising patient flow".

The trust has failed to hit a target of four-hour waiting times for patients since July 2015.

The "ED streaming facility" will include a waiting area, reception, three clinic rooms, a kitchenette and a toilet, and be open from 08:00 to 23:00 seven days a week.

Helen Salisbury, a GP in Oxford, called it "quite a good idea" but said it would not make a major difference.

She felt the main problem for the NHS in the area was the number of people in hospital who could not leave because of a lack of nursing home beds.

But chief executive of Healthwatch Oxfordshire Rosalind Pearce said anything which reduced A&E waiting times would be welcomed

A decision is expected by Oxford City Council in early November.