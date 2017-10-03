Blackbird Leys fatal brawl: Police make new arrest
Another person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in Oxford.
A brawl broke out on 1 June in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys. Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene and died in hospital.
Four men and a boy have already been charged with his murder.
Now a 24-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, had died from multiple injuries.
The suspects, from Oxford, who have been charged with murder, are:
Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named
They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and have been remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 6 October.