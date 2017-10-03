Image caption The complex is undergoing a £440m redevelopment

The discovery of a man's body at a shopping centre construction site in Oxford is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Westgate Oxford in the city centre at about 07:00 BST on Monday.

The complex is due to open on 24 October after a £440m redevelopment and will have more than 100 shops.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the BBC understands the man who died was not working at the site.

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been notified and was helping with the investigation.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious, and formal ID has not yet taken place."