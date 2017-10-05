Blackbird Leys fatal brawl: Police charge two more men
Two more men have been charged with murder after a man died following a fight in Oxford.
A brawl broke out on 1 June in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys. Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene and died in hospital.
Four men and a boy have already been charged with his murder.
Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, and Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road, Oxford, have also been charged.
At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, had died from multiple injuries.
The other suspects, from Oxford, who have been charged with murder, are:
- Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
- Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
- Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
- Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
- A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named
They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and have been remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on Friday.