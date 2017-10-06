Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Becca
There's always one that wants to be different
Anthony P Morris
You can't beat Blenheim on a bright autumn morning
Tim Turan
Thanks to Tim Turan for this neck straining picture of Redwoods in Bagley Wood
Cliff Kinch
Cliff Kinch sent us this shot of the windmill at Bloxham Grove
Anne Marie Pearce
It might be October, but that isn't stopping some hardy flowers
Christine Crook
Geese take flight in Abingdon.
Glynis Worrallo
Ava and Ruby enjoy some autumn sunshine in Abingdon
Anthony P Morris
Probably one for Space's Big Picture but it was taken in Oxfordshire so we'll allow it
Lindsey Willetts
The Radcliffe Camera may be a regular in Oxfordshire's Big Picture but we don't normally see it like this