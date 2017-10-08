Image copyright Virgin Sport Image caption The 13.1 mile (21km) event sees runners pass many of the city's landmarks, including the Radcliffe Camera

As Oxford prepares to host its half marathon, motorists are being warned of road closures.

Oxford City Council said numerous roads in the city centre would be shut from 06:00 BST on Sunday, with diversions in place.

The run starts at 09:30 on Broad Street and finishes in Parks Road.

Organisers said roads were expected to reopen as runners completed each section of the route, with all routes reopened by 18:00.

About 10,000 people are expected to take part in the 13.1 mile (21km) event.

The route though the city takes in many landmarks including the Clarendon Building, Old Marston and the Radcliffe Camera.