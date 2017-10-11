Image copyright Oxford University Image caption The Oxford Foundry is based in the refurbished building that housed the Glee club

A new Oxford University facility aimed at developing the entrepreneurial skills of students has been launched by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Oxford Foundry is based in the refurbished building that housed the Glee club on Hythe Bridge Street.

It was developed by the Saїd Business School with the aim of "inspiring and supporting Oxford's 23,000 students".

Mr Cook described his invitation to the opening of the multi-million pound hub as a "privilege".

Offering advice to the gathered students, he said: "Your focus group is yourself - you should make products that you want to use.

"You can bet if you love it, many other people out there will love it too."

He added: "Find people that are different than you, where the common thread is that they want to change the world."

The Oxford Foundry building, which was originally a Victorian ice factory, includes working spaces, presentation areas and a cafe.

It will channel academic research commercially, bring world renowned figures in to talk to students, host problem solving competitions and workshops, and provide a start-up support programme.

Ana Bakshi, director of the Oxford Foundry, said: "As a generation, millennials desire to be more socially responsible, innovative and to make an impact.

"Whether starting their own ventures or aspiring to lead in organisations, the Oxford Foundry will develop students' entrepreneurial skills, understanding and self-efficacy."

Donors include Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, who put more than £750,000 towards the project.

He said: "This will create amazing, transformative ventures that will make a real impact, and ultimately make the world a better place."