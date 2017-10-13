Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 13 October 2017
  • From the section Oxford

If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

  • Pyracantha Esther Johnson

    This Pyracantha is "the very essence of autumn" says Esther Johnson

  • Sunset over Oxford Canal at Somerton Richard Kitson

    Thank you to Richard Kitson for sending this shot of a pink sunset over the Oxford Canal at Somerton

  • Minster Lovell Hall ruins Anthony P Morris

    The ruins of Minster Lovell Hall, built by William, Baron of Lovell and Holand, in the 1430s

  • Butterfly on a nettle Esther Johnson

    What happens when a butterfly flaps its wings in Little Milton?

  • Fairground ride Christine Crook

    The traditional Michaelmas fair lit up Abingdon this week

  • Abingdon Michaelmas Fair Christine Crook

    The Abingdon Michaelmas Fair in full flow

  • Lake at Stanton Harcourt Paul Carrera

    A swan enjoys a late night swim in Stanton Harcourt

  • Tom Quad at Christ Church college Marie Rimolsronning

    With the university term underway it seems right to include this fine shot of Tom Quad at Christ Church

  • Leaves in Cothill Woods Becca Collacott

    You can almost hear the rustling leaves from here

  • Abandoned machinery near Abingdon Becca Collacott

    Abandoned machinery near Abingdon

More on this story