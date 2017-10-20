Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Anthony Morris
"A goldfinch singing away in the sun... as the last of the leaves fall from the apple tree at Farmoor."
Gioia Olivastri
A sculpture of Aslan the lion, in Bury Knowle Park in Headington
Gioia Olivastri
A dog - definitely not a sculpture this time - also in Bury Knowle Park
Gioia Olivastri
A castellated house at Folly Bridge, Oxford
Tim Turan
"Even on a dismal grey overcast Thursday, Bagley Wood still has something magical to offer."
Pete Lay
The sunrise at Stanton Harcourt
Esther Johnson
"I captured Christchurch during a very scenic run, before the sun turned orange."
Anthony Morris
The sun over Farmoor on Monday
Nick Cook
"Hurricane Ophelia’s red sun, taken through one of our maples in Farmoor."