Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 20 October 2017
  • Goldfinch in Farmoor Anthony Morris

    "A goldfinch singing away in the sun... as the last of the leaves fall from the apple tree at Farmoor."

  • Aslan, CS Lewis’ lion, in Bury Knowle Park in Headington Gioia Olivastri

    A sculpture of Aslan the lion, in Bury Knowle Park in Headington

  • Dog in Bury Knowle Park Gioia Olivastri

    A dog - definitely not a sculpture this time - also in Bury Knowle Park

  • Castellated house at Folly Bridge Gioia Olivastri

    A castellated house at Folly Bridge, Oxford

  • Bagley Wood Tim Turan

    "Even on a dismal grey overcast Thursday, Bagley Wood still has something magical to offer."

  • Sunrise over Stanton Harcourt Pete Lay

    The sunrise at Stanton Harcourt

  • Christchurch Esther Johnson

    "I captured Christchurch during a very scenic run, before the sun turned orange."

  • Red sun over Farmoor Anthony Morris

    The sun over Farmoor on Monday

  • Red sun over Farmoor Nick Cook

    "Hurricane Ophelia’s red sun, taken through one of our maples in Farmoor."

