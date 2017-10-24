Image copyright Westgate Alliance Oxford Image caption Westgate Oxford is estimated to create the equivalent of 3,500 full time jobs, developers say

A new shopping centre will open in Oxford later following a £440m redevelopment project.

Westgate Oxford replaces a 1970s centre that was demolished in 2016, after previous redevelopments stalled.

It is estimated to see about 15m visitors a year and create the equivalent of 3,500 full-time jobs, Westgate Oxford Alliance said.

It covers 800,000 sq ft (74,300 sq m) and has space for 100 shops, restaurants and a cinema.

Oxford City Council said it was confident the development would not harm other shops in the rest of the city.

A spokesman added the impact of new centres in other cities had been looked at and the council expected footfall to increase across neighbouring streets.

Image caption Contractors made final preparations to get the shopping centre ready on Monday

Image caption Westgate Oxford replaces the old Westgate centre which opened in 1972

A number of units at the shopping centre will not be ready to open on the first day, but the alliance's development manager, Sara Fuge, said they would open in the run-up to Christmas.

She added there was "pent up" demand for retail space in the city.

The plans for the centre were approved by Oxford City Council in November 2014 and building work started the following spring.

An archaeological dig took place prior to construction and allowed experts to explore remains of a medieval friary which once stood on the site.

The redevelopment followed a previous plan to rebuild the site, which was placed on hold in 2008 by former owners Liberty International because of the financial crisis.

An earlier £220m rebuild also failed to progress in 2002 when the government ruled it was not in keeping with Oxford's historic character.