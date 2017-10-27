Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) New Westgate Centre opens

Image caption Large crowds turned out for the opening of the centre

The new Westgate was unveiled in Oxford this week.

Hundreds of shoppers descended on the £440m 800,000 sq ft (74,300 sq m) shopping centre, which replaces a 1970s centre that was demolished in 2016.

An estimated 15 million people will visit annually and 3,500 full-time jobs will be created, Westgate Oxford Alliance said.

2) Nursing home hearing dog wins award

A hearing dog and her owner have won an award for their work at a nursing home in Oxfordshire.

Wendy Martin works at the Green Pastures nursing home in Banbury, and Betty the dog has become an important part of life there.

3) Oxbridge admission data not 'whole story'

Image caption Oxford is ranked number one university in the world

Data for the number of black students admitted to Oxford colleges "does not tell the whole story", the university's African and Caribbean society has said.

It comes after figures obtained by David Lammy MP found populations at Oxford and Cambridge were heavily made up of white, well-off students.

Their release has sparked public debate about access to the universities.

But Oxford's African and Caribbean Society has warned reducing the issue to "political soundbites" can do harm.

4) A34 safety review: Highways England proposes improvements

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lewis Stratford was jailed for causing a head-on fatal crash on the A34

A series of measures to improve safety on a road where several high-profile crashes have taken place have been proposed.

The government ordered the review of the A34 after concerns were raised about its safety.

A Highways England review lists 16 potential improvements, but also suggests driver behaviour was a "significant contributing factor" in the majority of collisions.

5) Councillor told to apologise for EU referendum tussle

Image caption Mike Rowley was restrained by door staff at Oxford Town Hall

A Labour councillor has been told to apologise after a tussle with security staff at an EU referendum count.

Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council's cabinet member for housing, was ejected by police after being restrained when he tried to enter the venue.

Mr Rowley grappled with door staff for several minutes and shouted: "I am an elected member of this chamber."

The council's standards assessment panel has told him to say sorry to the town hall and security staff.