Image copyright Alexandre Fourtoy Image caption Thames Valley Police says it is liaising with Interpol and believes Bernard Ross is in the south of France

The wife of a former Uefa chief has appealed for him to come home after he went missing more than two weeks ago.

Bernard Ross, who was a director of TV at the football body, left Oxford on 18 October and told his wife he was travelling to London to see his sister.

The 51-year-old is thought to have gone to the south of France or Switzerland, and police are liaising with Interpol.

His wife Jacinta Ross said he has bipolar disorder but had never disappeared like this before.

She said he lost his job with Uefa last year, and then he was diagnosed in January and spent six months in hospital.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Ross had been involved in Euro 2016, which was won by Portugal

The couple have been married for 20 years and have four children, and she said the family were "intensely worried" as they know "he is not well".

Thames Valley Police confirmed he is missing and has asked anyone with information to contact the force.

Mrs Ross said police told her he entered France by Calais and had travelled south from Paris.

Her husband worked at Uefa for nearly 11 years where he was director of TV production and digital services, and had been responsible for the Champions League and Euro 2016.

An online donation page was established by former industry colleagues after he was diagnosed with bipolar.

It described him as one of the "most forward-thinking sports executives in the industry" and has raised almost £60,000.