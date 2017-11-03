Oxford

#WhoIsSue?: Oxfordshire field message sparks hunt for 'Sue'

Media captionThe puzzling message was spotted by a police helicopter near the M40

A mystery "Sue" has left Twitter perplexed after the name was discovered etched into an Oxfordshire field.

The puzzling message was spotted by the National Police Air Service's Benson helicopter just south of Tetsworth, near Thame.

It posted the picture on Twitter and added: "Let's see if we can use the power of social media to #FindSue!"

People suggested it could be an advert for a Suex underwater scooter, or an attempt to get on Google maps.

Twitter user Pete‏ posted: "You sure it's not an advert for a local law firm?"

RNLI Walmer‏ said:

Dylan Godfrey posted:

Image caption Could Sue Perkins have a superfan in Oxfordshire?
Image copyright Hulton Archive
Image caption Was it inspired by Johnny Cash's song "A Boy Named Sue"?

