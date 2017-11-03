#WhoIsSue?: Oxfordshire field message sparks hunt for 'Sue'
A mystery "Sue" has left Twitter perplexed after the name was discovered etched into an Oxfordshire field.
The puzzling message was spotted by the National Police Air Service's Benson helicopter just south of Tetsworth, near Thame.
It posted the picture on Twitter and added: "Let's see if we can use the power of social media to #FindSue!"
People suggested it could be an advert for a Suex underwater scooter, or an attempt to get on Google maps.
Twitter user Pete posted: "You sure it's not an advert for a local law firm?"
RNLI Walmer said:
Dylan Godfrey posted:
nope, could be a loved one of that person trying to get it on google maps to show how much they love her maybe?— dylan godfrey (@dylangodfrey325) November 3, 2017
