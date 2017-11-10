Doctor pleads not guilty to hospital sex assaults
- 10 November 2017
- From the section Oxford
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A doctor has denied carrying out two sexual assaults at NHS hospitals in Oxford and Cambridge.
Anandagopal Srinivasan, 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, is accused of one assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, on 6 October 2016.
The other assault is alleged to have taken place at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on 24 October 2014.
He entered the not guilty plea at Oxford Crown Court earlier and was bailed to appear on 21 May 2018.