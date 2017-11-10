Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Srinivasan is accused of a sex assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital in October 2016

A doctor has denied carrying out two sexual assaults at NHS hospitals in Oxford and Cambridge.

Anandagopal Srinivasan, 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, is accused of one assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, on 6 October 2016.

The other assault is alleged to have taken place at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on 24 October 2014.

He entered the not guilty plea at Oxford Crown Court earlier and was bailed to appear on 21 May 2018.