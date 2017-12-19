Image caption BBC News presenter Emily Maitlis met Edward Vines when they were students at Cambridge University

A former friend of Emily Maitlis who has harassed the BBC journalist for more than two decades has had his sentencing delayed.

It comes after Edward Vines, 47, tried and failed to alter his plea after admitting breaching a restraining order twice.

He said he had been "wrongly convicted in the first place" and the order should never have been imposed.

Recorder David Mayall, at Oxford Crown Court, refused the application.

Vines' lawyer, Michael Gould, told the court he could no longer represent his client as he had been "professionally embarrassed".

Vines, of Clarks Row, Oxford, told the judge he would represent himself in future and sentencing was adjourned until January 16.

The 47-year-old was convicted of harassing Ms Maitlis in 2002, and issued with a restraining order in 2009, which he was convicted of twice breaching last year.

The court heard he was in prison for a previous breach when he committed one of the new offences.