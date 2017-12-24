Image copyright Bicester Fire Station Image caption Four people involved in the crash were taken to hospital

Two men have died in a crash involving five vehicles that closed part of the M40 in Oxfordshire for several hours.

One vehicle is thought to have overturned in the crash, which happened between junctions 10 and 11, near Banbury, at 23:40 GMT on Saturday.

A 60-year-old man from Oxfordshire and a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire died.

The M40 was shut in both directions overnight for about three hours but has since reopened.

Thames Valley Police said the victims' next-of-kin had been informed.

Another man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, and three people were treated for minor injuries.

You might also be interested in:

The ambulance service, fire service and Highways England all attended the scene with police.

Ch Insp Henry Parsons said: "Our thoughts are with both men's families at this difficult time.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police."