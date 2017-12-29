'Witness' sought after fatal Oxfordshire crash
Police are trying to trace a possible witness to a crash that killed a man and left a woman with serious injuries in Oxfordshire.
A white Ford Fiesta and a grey MG ZR crashed on the A361 near Langford at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
The driver of the MG, a man in his 30s, died at the scene and the driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 60s, remains in hospital.
Police urged the driver of a silver Skoda estate to come forward.
PC Lyndsey Blackaby said: "We believe [the driver] may have been in the area at the time and may have some information that could assist the investigation."