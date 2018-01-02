Oxford

Police officers and taxi driver seriously injured in crash

  • 2 January 2018
The road Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A4130 near Wallingford

Two Thames Valley Police officers and a taxi driver have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Oxfordshire.

The accident happened at about 11:40 GMT on the A4130 near Wallingford and involved three vehicles.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has now launched an investigation.

It said a police car was responding to an emergency when it collided with a taxi and then a second vehicle.

Paramedic Team Leader Darren Weston said: "After initial treatment, they were then all taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in a serious but stable condition.

"On behalf of everyone at the scene, I would like to convey our best wishes to all those taken to hospital and their families. We wish them well in their recovery."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites