Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found in Friars Wharf, near the River Thames

A boy has been stabbed to death in Oxford.

The victim, believed to be aged 16 and from the Birmingham area, was found near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, at about 19:55 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but died there as a result of his injuries, police said.

A 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

The boy's next of kin have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: "I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.

"Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days while our officers make inquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, no matter how insignificant it may seem."