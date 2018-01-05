Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 5 January 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption Thanks to Cliff Kinch for this brilliant shot of a frosty sunrise over Milcombe near Banbury
Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Wicker fairies by the Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton
Image copyright Peter Fillmore
Image caption I don't think anyone has ever sent Oxfordshire's Big Picture a shot of fungi before, but these are spectacular
Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Deer in Magdalen College's deer park (yes, the Oxford University college has its own deer park!)
Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Magdalen College Tower as seen from Christ Church meadow.
Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Isn't it nice to see some sunshine (even if it's only a photo)? Thanks to Anthony Morris for sending it in

