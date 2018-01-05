Image caption The area around Friars Wharf has been cordoned off

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a boy in Oxford have been given extra time to question two suspects.

The victim, believed to be aged 16 and from the Birmingham area, was found near a children's playground in Friars Wharf, at 19:55 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

A 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thames Valley Police said officers had been granted a 28-hour custody extension.

Image caption Police erected a tent next to a bridge close to Friars Wharf

A post-mortem examination found the teenager's cause of death to be stab wounds to the abdomen, leg and chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said: "We are continuing to investigate this incident, and our officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries throughout the weekend.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any details which could help our investigation."

Formal identification of the victim is expected to take place next week. His next of kin have been informed.